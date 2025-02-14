Governor DeSantis pushes for pay raises for state law enforcement, firefighters

The Brief Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting proposed pay raises for law enforcement as part of his budget submitted to the Florida Legislature. The governor spoke at a news conference on Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass and Florida Highway Patrol Director Colonel Gary Howze will join DeSantis at the news conference.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is again calling on Florida lawmakers to increase pay for state law enforcement and firefighters, something he included in his proposed budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

By the numbers:

In the governor's recently-released budget proposal, which totals $115.6 billion, he's asking the Florida Legislature for nearly $120 million to raise salaries for 4,700 state sworn law enforcement officers, along with 700 firefighters.

If approved, entry level officers would get a 20% boost in pay, while experienced officers and all state firefighters would get an extra 25%.

According to information posted on the Florida Highway Patrol's website, the current starting annual salary for a trooper is $54,075. For a full breakdown of state trooper pay in Florida, click here.

What they're saying:

"We want to make sure that we're keeping good talent," DeSantis said at a news conference on Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach.

"I think it will be very, very meaningful," DeSantis continued. "And it will ensure that the good work that has been done will be able to continue."

Pictured: Governor Ron DeSantis at a news conference in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Dig deeper:

The governor's proposed pay raises come as Florida expands certain powers for state law enforcement, including deputizing troopers to perform duties related to immigration enforcement.

The state's partnership with the federal government is part of ICE's 287(g) program, which authorizes ICE to "delegate to state and local law enforcement officers the authority to perform specified immigration officer functions under the agency’s direction and oversight."

DeSantis also praised FHP's overall efforts during Friday's news conference.

"We want people to come and enjoy Florida, but we don't want the inmates to run the asylum in Florida, and so that's what these guys have really done good, and it's made a difference," DeSantis said.

What's next:

The Florida Legislature will decide on the state budget during its annual legislative session, which begins March 4.

The Source: This story was written using information given at a news conference held by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, along with details provided on the Florida Highway Patrol's website. This story was reported from Tampa.

