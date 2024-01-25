Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at Everglades restoration project

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference Thursday morning in South Florida at the site of the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir.

In January 2019, DeSantis signed an executive order for $2.5 billion over the next four years for Everglades restoration and water resource protection. It was a $1 billion increase over what was spent the previous four years.

Now, five years later, nearly 70 projects are approaching completion, commencement or hitting a major milestone.

DeSantis’ 2019 order called for the creation of the Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency and the Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection, both within the Department of Environmental Protection.

The governor also instructed the South Florida Water Management District to "immediately" start the next phase of the reservoir project south of Lake Okeechobee and to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to keep the project on schedule.

Among a number of directives in the order, the Department of Environmental Protection would establish a matching grant program for septic tank conversion. Local governments would have to put up matching money for the program, which could lead to property owners hooking up to sewer systems instead of using septic tanks.

DeSantis also directed the Department of Environmental Protection to partner with the tourism-marketing agency Visit Florida and the Department of Economic Opportunity on issues that include investments in green infrastructure.

DeSantis’ order also established a Blue-Green Algae Task Force to work with a task force that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reactivated in 2018.

The governor said the Everglades project is the largest restoration effort in the country.