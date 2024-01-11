DeSantis funds $10M to combat harmful algae blooms like red tide

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday nearly $10 million for state programs to combat harmful algae blooms, like the red tide seen on Tampa Bay beaches every year.

Funding is being provided for 10 programs in Florida, many of which are in Tampa Bay, including the University of South Florida, Polk County, Pinellas County Public Works and the Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.

Harmful algal blooms impact beaches and waterways when there are excessive nutrients present, and can produce toxins that harm fish, mammals and people.

Desantis put out a statement Thursday after the announcement saying, in part: "Florida’s beaches and waterways play a large role in our state’s economy, and it is important to continue making investments that protect them from harmful algal blooms. These technologies will help improve the state’s ability to combat harmful algal blooms and protect the livelihoods of Floridians who depend on Florida’s beaches and waterways to make a living."

Experts with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program say there are ways to prevent red tide, and there is still work to be done.

"Our last significant red tide event in Tampa Bay was in 2021. We do have blooms every summer, we see it persistently, so there is still work to be done to reduce that," Ed Sherwood, Tampa Bay Estuary Program, said.

There’s also a list of environmental bills set to be discussed at the legislative session in Tallahassee over the next few weeks. Rep. Lindsay Cross says these protective laws are critical for the state.

"We know that people come to Florida, or they stay in Florida because of our beautiful natural environment, whether it's our outstanding Florida springs or our beaches, we need to do everything we can to protect that," Rep. Cross told FOX 13.