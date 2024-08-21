Governor DeSantis announces Hope Florida expansion on heels of Debby

Weeks after Hurricane Debby left a path of destruction on the west coast of Florida before making landfall in the Big Bend Area, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the expansion of Hope Florida.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the governor said Hope Florida will now become a permanent component of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and its responses to natural disasters.

It will be called ‘Activate Hope’ and it will travel to the communities impacted by the disaster to help connect Floridians to outside resources to help provide food, household goods, home repairs, etc.

"There are a lot of resources out there when disaster strikes, "DeSantis said. "We have groups whose sole mission is to respond to disasters. Some are affiliated with the church. Some are private initiatives, and they want to help. But, a lot of times when disaster strikes, people just don’t know where to turn. It’s confusing. It’s very stressful and so, Hope Florida can really serve as a way, when you go to the Hope Bus, they can point you in the right direction. They’re going to have these resources that they’re going to be linked with."

Hope navigators will help walk the person in need through the available resources apart from the government and help actively link them to the resources.

In addition to Hope navigators, DeSantis said state employees who volunteer during times of disaster from other state agencies will be integrated into Activate Hope on a volunteer basis.

There will be a Hope bus and Activate Hope will work out of the bus. They will be stationed at Points of Distribution sites or PODS, so when people drive their cars through to get food, water, ice, and tarps, they can be connected to available resources.

Plus, DeSantis said they’ve set up other multi-agency resource centers and a small business recovery center. The governor stressed that it would be a one-stop shop.

The Hope bus was in Sarasota and the Big Bend area after Debby. DeSantis said Hope navigators provided service to 300 people in the aftermath of Debby.

"Three hundred is pretty significant for the first time out of the gate and I think we’re only going to see that grow, DeSantis stated.

Any Floridian who had been impacted by Hurricane Debby can visit HopeFlorida.com or call 833-GET HELP (437- 4357) to get help.

DeSantis said Hope Florida-related initiatives are projected to save taxpayers more than $1B over the next ten years.

Hope Florida was created by the first lady in the fall of 2021. It started with the Dept. of Children and Families. It’s now in other agencies, such as Elder Affairs and Veteran Affairs.

