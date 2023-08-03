Ousted Prosecutor Andrew Warren still wants his job back – but will he run in 2024?

One year after Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, Warren is still fighting in court to get his job back but hasn’t decided whether he’ll ask voters to return him to office.

"I’m not sure", said Warren about the 2024 race, saying he’s still trying to win his job back through the courts. "The reality is my focus has been getting back in office to do the job that I was elected to do," he said.

Andrew Warren says his removal was illegal and is fighting in court to regain his position as Hillsborough state attorney.

On Aug. 4, 2022, the governor fired the twice elected state attorney for refusing to prosecute abortion and gender-affirming cases. The governor accused him of neglect of duty, and appointed Suzy Lopez to take over the office.

In firing Warren, the governor cited a pledge Warren signed – along with more than 80 other prosecutors nationwide -- not to prosecute certain abortion and gender-affirming cases involving minors. Warren claimed it wasn’t a blanket policy and said that no such cases had ever even come before his desk.

Warren called his ousting an "illegal political stunt" and sued in Federal Court to regain his job. The judge found that the governor was wrong to fire Warren, but said the court lacked the authority to reinstall him as state attorney.

Warren appealed the decision and is currently awaiting a ruling.

"It’s been a year since he illegally suspended me and five months since the court said it was illegal, and I’m still not back in office. It’s been a long slow slap in the face to Hillsborough voters and everybody who believes in democracy and the rule of law," shared Warren.

While Warren isn’t ready to say whether he’ll run in 2024, Lopez announced this week that she will be in the race.

Suzy Lopez was appointed by Governor DeSantis to replace Warren.

Lopez highlighted her accomplishments over the last year, saying she has the full support of local law-enforcement.

"Our men and women in blue now know that this office supports their work and does not undermine it," said Lopez.

Warren wasn’t impressed and in a statement to the media, called Lopez an "unelected political puppet".

This week, Warren will be honored for his achievements as a top prosecutor by the American Bar Association. Puzzled by the ABA award, Lopez released a statement questioning it and pointing out that Warren now spends his time writing opinion pieces on criminal justice issues.

"It must be nice for him to have so much free time, while we are busy cleaning up the messes he left," wrote Lopez.