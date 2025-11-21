Grady Judd: Former realtor association CEO arrested for grand theft

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Jennifer Garula-Mers, the former East Polk County Association of Realtors CEO, has been arrested on grand theft charges.
The backstory:
Garula-Mers is accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the realtor association.
A warrant for the 53-year-olds arrest was issued on Thursday, and she was arrested Thursday night by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
She is being held on no bond until her first court appearance.
What's next:
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m. to release more information in the case.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.