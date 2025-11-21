Expand / Collapse search

Grady Judd: Former realtor association CEO arrested for grand theft

Updated  November 21, 2025 11:20am EST
Polk County
    • The former CEO of the East Polk County Association of Realtors is under arrest on grand theft charges.
    • Jennifer Garula-Mers is accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the association.
    • Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the case.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Jennifer Garula-Mers, the former East Polk County Association of Realtors CEO, has been arrested on grand theft charges.

Garula-Mers is accused of stealing more than $80,000 from the realtor association.

A warrant for the 53-year-olds arrest was issued on Thursday, and she was arrested Thursday night by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

She is being held on no bond until her first court appearance.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m. to release more information in the case.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

