Arrest made in road rage death of well-known local DJ

The Brief Tampa police responded to a road rage incident on Nov. 14. Well-known DJ Dedrick Sykes, 41, was found with a gunshot wound, died from his injuries. On Thursday night, police arrested Joel Moreno Cobo and charged him with murder.



Tampa police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a well-known local DJ.

The backstory:

On Nov. 14, police responded to a shooting at the intersection E. 5th Avenue and N. 22nd Street.

Dedrick Sykes, 41, also known as DJ Shy, was found lying on the ground between two vehicles. First aid was performed on Sykes, but he died from his injuries.

Joel Moreno Cobo, 31, was also at the scene. Police say the gun used to kill Sykes was in a holster on Cobo's waistband.

The night of the shooting, investigators said Cobo was cooperative with the investigation and claimed self-defense.

From the night of the shooting until Thursday evening, detectives gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Dig deeper:

It was determined that Cobo, who was driving a BMW, was at the stop sign eastbound on E. 5th Ave at N. 22nd St., blocked from moving forward by a woman in an SUV.



Sykes, driving his Jeep Cherokee, was directly behind the SUV.



Investigators say Cobo flashed his lights to get the driver of the SUV to move so he could proceed.



As the SUV moved forward, Sykes’s Jeep also moved forward and turned westbound onto E. 5th Ave.



Police say a brief verbal altercation took place between Cobo and Skyes and that Sykes’ Jeep came to an abrupt stop.



Witness statements corroborate that Sykes got out of his vehicle and, within seconds, Cobo opened fire, hitting Sykes, who fell to the ground. Police say Sykes was not armed.

Cobo was arrested Thursday night at his home without resistance, according to police.

What they're saying:

"Justice is rooted in evidence, and that has guided our entire investigation," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "This arrest is the direct result of patience and precision, ensuring that we could bring a suspect into custody, and provide fact-based answers to a grieving family as they navigate this difficult time."