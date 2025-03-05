Grady Judd on man arrested for DUI while taking kids to Disney World: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'

The Brief James Tompkins faces a list of charges after Polk County deputies say he drove drunk while taking two children to Disney World. Sheriff Grady Judd said Tompkins was driving in the emergency lane on I-4 last Friday night. Judd also said it was the third DUI arrest for Tompkins.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is sharing new insight into the arrest of a man with prior DUI convictions who's now accused of driving drunk with kids in the car while heading to Disney World.

Deputies arrested James Tompkins, 46, last Friday night along I-4.

The backstory:

According to Judd, a deputy spotted Tompkins driving in the emergency lane on I-4 and pulled him over, then noticed two boys in the car with him.

Judd said Tompkins told the deputy he was taking the boys, ages 5 and 8, to Disney World.

"The deputy notices [Tompkins] appears to be drunker than Cooter Brown," Judd said, adding that Tompkins told the deputy he had one mixed drink with "a little bourbon."

"I think that bourbon must have been mixed with, like, a half-gallon of vodka or something because he was really drunk," Judd said.

Mugshot of James Tompkins. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Tompkins refused a breathalyzer test, according to Judd, and was arrested on the following charges:

Driving under the influence, third offense

DUI, BAC .15 or higher with children under 18 in car

Refusing to submit to DUI test

Negligent child abuse (two counts)

"He doesn't get it," Judd said. "He had two children in the car with him. That's right, he doesn't get it. It's time for him to be convicted and go to jail."

Jail records show Tompkins bonded out on Sunday, March 2. He's scheduled to be back in court for his arraignment on April 1, according to court records.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Jail records and Polk County court records.

