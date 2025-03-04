Wanted Florida man hiding from Polk deputies captured by K9: ‘Pedigreed loser’

The Brief Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Isaac Rose faces a long list of charges after his latest arrest. Judd says it all started when Rose refused to leave a Circle K, then took off into the woods where a K9 helped catch him. Rose had a warrant for drug possession and probation violation, with Judd saying Rose had more drugs on him when he was caught.



A Florida man who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd calls a ‘pedigreed loser’ was arrested after a K9 took a bite out of crime.

The backstory:

According to Judd, Isaac Rose, 30, of Lakeland was "being a pest" at a Circle K and ignored a manager’s request to leave the store.

When deputies arrived, they said the suspect told them his name was Isaac Gall, but it was really Isaac Rose, a man with a criminal history in Polk County dating back to 2013.

While deputies were checking him through the computer, Judd said he ran off into the woods.

"Immediately, we set up a perimeter and we search for him, but we can’t find him back in the woods. So, we break the perimeter down and about an hour later he pops up out of the woods," Judd explained. "We chase him again and he runs into another set of woods. We circle the woods again and we say, ‘Isaac, come out, come out, wherever you are.’"

Judd said he still wouldn’t get out of the woods, so deputies told him they are going to send the dog in.

Isaac Rose mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"We send the dog in and the dog bites him and he says, ‘Get the dog!’"

They took the dog off him and placed him under arrest.

"If he had just left like the store manager asked him to do, we would have never been any the wiser," Judd stated. "When he ran from us, he just made it worse. When we got him into a squared-off area, we gave him all the opportunity in the world not to be dog-bit. He blew that too."

Judd said that Rose had a warrant out for his arrest for possession of fentanyl, meth, and violation of probation.

"We caught him with more Xanax, possession of Oxys, cannabis, resisting arrest. This dude just creates all kinds of trouble for himself. He can’t get out of his own way. I guess he just really wanted to go to jail in a non-compliant sort of way."

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

