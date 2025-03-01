Valrico man charged with child abuse after DUI arrest with 2 kids in car: PCSO

The Brief A Valrico man has been charged with child abuse after he was arrested Friday night with two kids in his car, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 46-year-old James Tompkins was pulled over by deputies on Friday night after they said he was driving on the eastbound shoulder of I-4. Tompkins told the deputy that he was taking his two kids, 5 and 8, from Valrico to Disney World.



A Valrico man with multiple DUI arrests has been taken into custody again for a DUI and child abuse after he was pulled over with his two kids in the car, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

46-year-old James Tompkins was pulled over by deputies on Friday night after they said he was driving on the eastbound shoulder of I-4.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Tompkins told the deputy that he was taking his kids, 5 and 8, from Valrico to Disney World. He later said he only had "one bourbon mixed drink."

The deputy said Tompkins had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech, swaying as he exited his red SUV.

Sheriff Grady Judd explained his frustrations with the decision-making of this man in charge of two kids.

"What a poor excuse for a man in charge of two little kids. This is why my deputies are patrolling the major highways in our county every day in an effort to prevent high-speed traffic crashes and to get impaired drivers off the road, Judd said. "Clearly his previous arrests and convictions have not taught Tompkins a lesson, but perhaps the new felony charges of child abuse will sink in. I'm very grateful those children are okay."

Charges

DUI 3rd or subsequent offense

Refusing to submit to BAL test

DUI with children under 18 in car

Two counts of negligent child abuse

