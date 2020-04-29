Grand opening for the new St. Pete Pier will be delayed

article

First, construction caused the new St. Pete Pier's grand opening to be delayed. This time, it's because of the coronavirus.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said the May 30 opening date for the $87-million "Pier Park" will be postponed. A new date has not been announced.

The reimagined pier, located at the dead-end of 2nd Avenue NE, is nearing its completion. Its groundbreaking occurred in 2017, about two years after the Inverted Pyramid was demolished.

Pier Park will be the eighth major pier in St. Petersburg's history.