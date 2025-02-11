Man taking on Bay Area drive-in’s passed down by grandfather

The Brief Chip Sawyer owns and operates two drive-in movie theaters in the Bay Area after his grandfather handed them down to him. Sawyer’s Silver Moon Drive-In theater and Joy-Lan Drive-In and Swap Shop is a holdover from a golden era of drive-ins. The theaters still offer moviegoers the chance to take in a film from their car, all on giant outdoor projection screens.



Silver Moon drive-in movie theater in Lakeland is a marquis from the mid-century. Its giant white projection screen makes it one of the few standing holdovers of a different age.

Silver Moon Drive-In's big white showing screen.

As a teenager, Chip Sawyer helped his grandfather run it. Then, the 77-year-old drive-in was handed down to Sawyer when he was just 24 years old.

The backstory:

He's been running it since 2017 and describes taking over the family business .

"It's not Disney World or something replicated. It's actually been there for decades and decades," says Sawyer.

Chip Sawyer standing in front of Silver Moon Drive-In's big white showing screen.

Sawyer also owns the Joy-Lan Drive-In and Swap Shop in Dade City .

Movie showing board at Joy-Lan Drive-In theater and Swap Show.

Like the Ruskin Family Drive-In, which is now being repaired after storm damage, the Silver Moon in Lakeland is a holdover from a golden era of drive-ins.

After World War II, 4,000 drive-ins popped up, and it seemed there was one on every street corner.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Vintage photo of Silver Moon Drive-In movie theater in Lakeland.

Dig deeper:

There hasn't been a new drive-in built in Florida in decades, but if you have the key to the old projection room at the Silver Moon, you'll find a passage back to 1948.

Sawyer kept his grandfather's massive, old projector. When big reels of film were delivered, they had to be threaded through the projector, all from a hot and noisy projection room.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The old projector used by Silver Moon Drive-In theater to show movies.

Now, the films are shown by a laser projector that appears through thin air to a satellite dish atop the concession stand.

"They're downloaded automatically via satellite every week and stored on servers here at the theater," says Sawyer.

Developers scooped up many drive-in theaters nationwide to build shopping centers, apartments and houses.

What's next:

The Silver Moon sits on 16 acres of prime Florida real estate . Is it for sale?

"We've been approached. I'm not interested. We love it too much," says Sawyer.

The Silver Moon shows a double feature seven nights a week.

The Silver Moon and Joy-Lan Drive-In and Swap Shop hosts moviegoers on weekends and movies in the evening, and admission is $8 a person.

