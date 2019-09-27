Granville Ritchie sentenced to death by unanimous jury vote

The jury that found Granville Ritchie guilty of murdering 9-year-old Felicia Williams reached a unanimous decision to sentence him to death Friday night.

Friday, Ritchie's defense made the case for mercy, calling a doctor and family members to testify on their client's behalf.

Before the jury was sent to decide Ritchie's fate, the defense called a California-based doctor to describe how his evaluation of scans taken of Ritchie's brain should inform their decision.

Dr. Joseph Woo said Ritchie suffered brain damage from a number of head injuries in childhood, which could make it hard for him to control impulses.

"This is something I've seen in individuals with multiple traumatic brain injuries. This is something I have observed in Mr. Granville Ritchie," explained Woo.

The defense said Ritchie was raised in a violent home in Jamaica and suffered years of physical and mental abuse at the hand of his father. They played this video of Ritchie's family and friends talking about it.

Advertisement

Ritchie's brother, Trevor Ritchie recalled one incident, saying, "My father would beat him in front of the class to embarrass him."

Relatives also shared times when Ritchie was generous and kind. The defense hopes the jury considers all of these factors and shows him mercy.

However, for the second day, there were questions surrounding a juror. Behind closed doors, the judge and lawyers questioned one juror about possible misconduct.

The misconduct was never discussed in open court but prosecutors later wanted that juror booted.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"She says she's leaning towards life and we thought about it I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I can't. She's engaged in misconduct. We move to strike her for cause, " an attorney with the prosecution said.

Defense attorney Danny Hernandez objected to the idea and Hillsborough Judge Michelle Sisco said she would talk to the juror again and make a decision before the jury deliberates. The juror was ultimately allowed to remain.