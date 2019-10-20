Great timing: passenger in car captures shot of cruise ship sailing under Sunshine Skyway

article

Talk about perfect timing!

Carmen Newell Bannon was a passenger in a car on the Sunshine Skyway when she spotted a Carnival cruise ship sailing under the massive bridge on Thursday.

She snapped a quick photo on her iPhone, showing the vessel pass under the bridge as it made its way into the Gulf of Mexico.

"I work in Sarasota and have been driving the bridge since 1988 carpooling," Bannon told FOX 13.

She added, "We have seen this several times but just now took the picture."

Her "snap" decision captured an unusual perspective -- showing just how high the iconic bridge really is as you're about to drive over it!