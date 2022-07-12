Gretchen’s Goodies: bakery sells dessert cups out of Riverview gas station

Gretchen’s Goodies is a dessert bakery in Riverview that serves up all their desserts in cups.

They offer 68 different flavored cheesecakes, cakes and pies.

"Being in a cup is cleaner, it’s so much easier to share. Or you can put the lid back on and have some tomorrow," said Gretchen Montgomery, the owner and creator of the dessert bakery.

The bakery has been receiving rave reviews online. One thing that surprises most people is where Gretchen’s Goodies is located.

It’s in a Mobil gas station on Gibsonton Drive, just east of I-75.

"People don’t expect to find us here and when they do, they’re blown away," Montgomery said. The owner and her husband also own the gas station, called Zoom Zoom Mobil.

Montgomery said the top-seller is their banana cream pie, followed closely by the red velvet cake and Snickers cheesecake.

"Kids usually like the vanilla birthday cake because we have sprinkles on top," she added.

Gretchen’s Goodies is located at 10039 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview.

Check out the menu online: www.gretchensgoodies.com.