Groovy boutique rolls around Tampa Bay

What started as a side hustle for Elke Lockert back in 2012 has turned into a full-blown business.

She created Gypsy Junque as a pop-up selling her unique items at markets while maintaining a full-time job. In 2014, she had an idea to take a school bus and turn it into a mobile boutique.

Lockert teamed up with Sara Laroux to travel to markets and music festivals with their Gypsy Junque bus to sell handmade clothing, jewelry, and accessories.

They say their mission is to inspire customers to step outside of their fashion box.

LINK: For more information about Gypsy Junque, visit www.gypsyjunque.com