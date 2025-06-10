Grove Surf and Coffee in St. Pete Beach reopens 9 months after Hurricane Helene

The Brief The Grove Surf and Coffee shop in St. Pete Beach has reopened nine months after Hurricane Helene. Helene flooded Grove Surf and Coffee with almost three feet of water. The shop is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.



A popular coffee shop in St. Pete Beach reopened its doors on Tuesday nine months after Hurricane Helene.

Helene flooded Grove Surf and Coffee with almost three feet of water.

What they're saying:

"As so many others, we were not fully prepared for what we saw," Lindsey Gottschling, who owns the shop with her husband Peter, said. "We have been here for five years at this location, and it was our heart and soul, and to show up and see all the damage that had happened overnight was really shocking, devastating," she said.

"So much of the pieces we'd collected and our displays and things we'd had custom-made and artifacts from family, and all these little pieces of us that were here were just gone and covered in water. So, it was really hard to see. It was a hard pill to swallow," Lindsey said.

Dig deeper:

They weren’t able to start rebuilding until the spring due to permit delays.

"That was something that really hurt," Peter Gottschling said. "Spring is the most important season for us beach businesses. Alot of us survive or not based on how spring business is, so that was really hard. To miss the holidays was hard. To miss spring was really hard," he said.

Local perspective:

They opened the Indian Rocks Beach location just three months before Helene. That shop got six inches of water and was able to reopen faster.

They moved managers from the St. Pete Beach location there until Tuesday. Tuesday morning, they reopened the doors to customers.

"I keep saying I'm feeling every emotion. I actually feel so much relief and excitement, but it's also just like the reality of the last eight and a half months has completely sunk in. I don't think it fully hit me until just now seeing all the faces that we've missed so much," Lindsey said.

"We haven’t done this in a long, long time," Peter said.

They also had pop-ups over the past several months while the St. Pete Beach location was rebuilt.

"It definitely gave us some motivation to keep working towards this, like, you know, people will come back and support us once we're able to get the store back," Peter said.

"To see the people show up for us after all this, it just means that we did exactly what we wanted to do and accomplish that, and I think we are forever thankful and grateful," Lindsey said. "We can never pay everyone back for what they've given back to us. The people, the customers that showed up after the storm with coolers and shovels, you can't replace that, so we're really, really lucky," she said.

They both said they consider customers, especially those who helped them in the aftermath of the storms, family. The shop is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

