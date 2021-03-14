Guests can ‘go wild’ this week at Clearwater Marine Aquarium 

article

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is known for its rescue and rehabilitation efforts with marine life. However, this week, the aquarium is hosting different animals that don’t call the water home.

It’s all part of the ‘Go Wild’ week at the aquarium, highlighting rescued rain forest animals and educating visitors about the importance of biodiversity through daily classes.

"It’s basically having a high number of species in a given area so that way you can make sure it has a good resilience rate and rebound rate if anything were to disturb the environment. By learning about all of these things, it will make us more willing to protect those things so we can make sure our environment is nice and healthy out there in the wild," explained Kalie Laughlin, the supervisor of conservation education programs at CMA.

During ‘Go Wild’ week, guests can expect to meet Luna the sloth as well turtles, birds and even an armadillo.

With classes hosted multiple times a day, visitors will get a chance to learn about the rescued animals and the importance of biodiversity through interactive activities.

With spring break in full swing, CMA wants to give both local and visiting guests the chance to experience exhibits unique to their aquarium, while offering fun that’s still educational.

"This week you can get some cool experiences with some animals you wouldn’t normally see at an aquarium," said Laughlin.

‘Go Wild’ week will last through Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is included with general admission. For ticket information, visit cmaquarium.org.

