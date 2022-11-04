Guided to travel: Author has 100 reasons to plan a trip

article

Patricia Schultz has been helping readers plan trips around the world for years. For anyone not drawn to far-off lands, she’s making the case for booking that ticket.

Schultz’s acclaimed guide "1,000 Places to See Before You Die" is the traveler’s bucket list to end all bucket lists.

She hopes her new book "Why We Travel: 100 Reasons to See the World" will motivate readers to pick a place and go explore.

To hear her reasons in-person, Schultz will be at the Oxford Exchange Sunday, November 13. For information and tickets, visit https://oxfordexchange.com/pages/calendar.