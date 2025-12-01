Gulfport hit-and-run suspect arrested after striking 2 people on an electric scooter: PCSO

The Brief The suspect in a Gulfport hit-and-run has been arrested after his van struck two people on an electric scooter, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Eugenijus Sviderskas, 77, was identified as the driver of the suspected vehicle. Both victims were hospitalized and are now in stable condition.



An arrest has been made following a hit-and-run that injured two people who were riding an electric scooter in Gulfport, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) identified Eugenijus Sviderskas, 77, as the driver of the suspected vehicle.

He admitted to investigators that he was driving a red 1997 Ford Econoline van and heard a thud but did not stop.

PREVIOUS: Gulfport hit-and-run critically injures 2 people riding electric scooter: PCSO

The backstory:

Michael Lynch, 61, and Kristen Lynch, 42, were found lying in the road near the intersection of Gulfport Blvd. and Luana Lane S on Friday evening, according to deputies.

Deputies say that Michael and Kristen were heading east in the curb lane of Gulfport Blvd. when they were hit from behind.

They were both taken to the hospital. Michael is in critical but stable condition and Kristen is in stable condition.

What you can do:

If you have any information about this case, contact case agent Deputy J. Toro at jtoro@pcsonet.com or 727-582-6200.

