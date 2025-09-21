Gulfport Police search for driver in deadly crash

The Brief Gulfport police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. A woman on a bicycle was killed Friday night. The driver that hit her fled the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra.



Gulfport police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night. The woman was riding a bike near Tangerine Avenue and 49th Street South around 10 p.m. when she was struck by a passing car. She died of her injuries at the scene.

The car that hit her fled. It is described as a white Hyundai Elantra with damage to the front bumper and a shattered windshield.

The crash forced officers to reroute traffic for a few hours Saturday evening as they investigated.

If you have any information about the driver or vehicle involved, contact Gulfport Police.

