2 suspects at large after stealing 5 firearms from Tampa gun range: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects accused of stealing five long guns from a firearms academy in Tampa last week.

According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday, Oct. 12, just before 5:30 a.m., two suspects smashed a window of the Florida Firearms Academy. The men removed a total of five long guns (shotguns and rifles) from the business.

Burglar bars prevented the suspects from being able to fully enter the building. HCSO reported that the suspects then fled west to a waiting vehicle on Memorial Highway.

"This is a crime that creates even more criminal activity, and we want these thieves off our streets," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Not only is their thievery a problem for the business they victimized, but this grows when the weapons they stole end up in the hands of other criminals and more crime is committed."

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle pictured to contact them at 813-247-8200.