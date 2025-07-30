Habitat for Humanity builds hurricane-resilient homes in Brandon for families in need

The Brief Habitat for Humanity started building 23 hurricane-resistant homes in Brandon. The project will serve families impacted by recent storms, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Homes feature upgraded storm protection like concrete block walls, roofing and hurricane shutters.



Habitat for Humanity of Tampa Bay Hillsborough officially broke ground on a new affordable housing community in Brandon, designed to better withstand Florida’s increasingly intense storm seasons.

Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity

What we know:

The project, called Windhorst Commons, will feature 23 two-story homes built with hurricane-resilient materials, including concrete block construction, hip roofs, and hurricane shutters.

It’s the first Habitat for Humanity project in the area to fully integrate storm-resistant design at this level.

What they're saying:

"Many families are devastated by the storms and the flooding," said Richard Rogers, a representative with Habitat for Humanity. "We put a big emphasis on hurricane resiliency in these homes."

Brian and Cherrish Nakamura, parents of six, are one of the families moving in next year.

"Our toddlers keep asking us, ‘When are we going to have a bed? When are we going to have a room?’" said Cherrish. "It gives us a sense of hope," added Brian. "We’re very thankful, honored… blessed."

What's next:

The homes are expected to be completed in early 2026, with families moving in shortly after.

Habitat for Humanity says this is just the beginning, and they hope to expand hurricane-ready housing efforts across the region.