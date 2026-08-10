Haines City man killed, woman injured after SUV crossed center line: PCSO

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The Brief A 26-year-old Haines City man died Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash on Cypress Parkway in Poinciana, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. A Kissimmee woman driving a Toyota SUV crossed the center line and hit the man's Hyundai sedan, investigators said. Deputies closed Cypress Parkway for over two hours while investigating, and potential criminal or civil charges remain under review.



A 26-year-old Haines City man was killed and another driver was injured in a crash Sunday morning in Poinciana, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Polk County crash

What we know:

Deputies responded to the crash on Cypress Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. The crash happened about a mile west of San Clemente Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they found the Haines City man dead inside a Hyundai sedan, according to the sheriff's office.

The other driver, a 28-year-old Kissimmee woman, was driving a Toyota SUV. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her face and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, PCSO said.

Dig deeper:

Investigators determined that the SUV was traveling west on Cypress Parkway while the sedan was traveling east.

For an unknown reason, deputies said the SUV went across the center line and hit the sedan.

Cypress Parkway was closed for over two hours while deputies investigated the crash and the roadway was cleared, according to PCSO.

Traffic investigation

What's next:

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine whether any criminal or civil charges are warranted once the investigation is complete.