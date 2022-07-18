Haines City officer shot in leg with his own gun during traffic stop, police say

A police officer in Haines City is recovering after being shot in the leg with his own gun.

It occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 27 South. As of Monday morning, it remains officials are still investigating what happened before the officer was shot.

Police said the officer's gun went off in his holster during a traffic stop. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK.

Officials also said three people are in custody, but it's unclear if they are connected to the shooting or the initial traffic stop.

