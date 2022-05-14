SMU student becomes youngest Black student to graduate from U.S. law school

A 19-year-old Keller woman blazed her way into the record books Friday night.

Haley Taylor Schlitz is the country's youngest Black student to ever graduate from law school and the youngest law grad in SMU history.

Homeschooled, she finished high school at 13 and earned her bachelor’s degree at Texas Woman's University.

RELATED: 16-year-old accepted to SMU law school

Then, at age 16, she got accepted into nine law schools, ultimately choosing SMU.

"I'm overwhelmed with happiness," she said after graduating. "Earlier, my dad and I were crying together and my mom too. Ij ust feel so much pride. I accomplished this. I'm so proud of myself, I'm so proud of my village for getting me here. I'm proud to be part of the class of 2022."

RELATED: 19-year-old to become SMU’s youngest law graduate

Now that Schlitz has received her law degree, she said she starts bar exam studies next Monday.

Advertisement

She looks forward to advocating for the needs of Gen Z.