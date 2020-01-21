Halftime show workers needed for Super Bowl

There is a way to attend the Super Bowl for free and take part in the halftime show – no singing or dancing skills required.

The NFL is searching for 600 people to work the Super Bowl halftime show, and they’ll actually pay you to do it.

But don’t get too excited. You won’t be on stage with Jennifer Lopez or Shakira.

They need people to quickly build and take apart the sets. You just have to be at least 18 years old. The first rehearsal is scheduled for Wednesday.

LINK: They are currently at capacity but are still accepting applications at superbowlproductions.com.