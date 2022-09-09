Halloween arrives in Tampa Bay: What to expect at Scream-A-Geddon, Howl-O-Scream

It may be September, but celebrating the spooky season can never start too early.

Howl-O-Scream is back this weekend at Busch Gardens. The annual fright-fest features five haunted houses and seven scare zones. There's even a house with a Christmas theme.

Some haunted houses will be returning, including The Forgotten and Death Water Bayou.

Along with several live shows, there's also an all-new game show called, "Choose Your Fate." Let's just say, you don't want to be a contestant.

For the little ones, Busch Gardens will also have some daytime Halloween fun called "Spooktacular."

The frightening festivities will take place on select nights through Halloween. This ticket is separate from a daytime admission to the theme park. It all begins in the evening at 7 p.m.

Prices start at $44.99. For additional information on Howl-O-Scream, head over to Busch Gardens' Tampa Bay's website.

Meanwhile, over in Dade City, Scream-A-Geddon is back for the eighth season. The horror park is located in the middle of the woods, featuring six attractions across 60 acres of land.

You have: Rage 3D; Bloodwater Bayou; Ravenhill Asylum; Blackpool Prison; Demon's Revenge and the Zombie Paintball Assault. The paintball attraction requires a separate admission.

There's also a "Monster Midway," with carnival-style games. A new food court was added this year. Bonzo's Beer Garden is still here, serving up craft beer.

Gates open at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets are as low as $26.95, depending on what day of the week you head there.

For more details, click here to head to Scream-A-Geddon's website.