Halloween truffles recipe

Recipe for the chocolate ganache:

Ingredients:

Heavy whipping cream (Do not use half-and-half, whole milk, or any other liquid because the ganache won’t set up properly. For a non-dairy alternative, use canned coconut milk.)

Pure chocolate (You can use semi-sweet chocolate - recommended, bittersweet chocolate, milk chocolate, or white chocolate as desired)

Decorations:

Coconut flakes

Colored sprinkles

Oreo cookies (crushed)

Red Hots

Other candies, nuts and/or fruit pieces as desired for decorations

For amounts: When making homemade ganache, you need a 1:2 ratio of cream to chocolate. (i.e.: 1 cup of cream / 2 cups of chocolate and so on for desired amount of product.)

1. Place finely chopped chocolate into a heat-proof glass or metal bowl.

2. Heat cream on the stovetop until just simmering (medium or low setting). If it’s boiling, the cream is too hot and could separate or even burn the chocolate. Once you see little simmers around the edges, turn off the heat and immediately pour the warm cream over the chocolate.

Advertisement

3. Let the two sit together for a few minutes before stirring.

4. Stir until smooth. (If it appears that the chocolate is separating that is normal, continue to stir until thoroughly mixed)

After you stir the chocolate and warm cream together, place in a shallow metal pan to cool and place in the freezer (this accelerates the process - you want the consistency of peanut butter)

Use the ganache right away with a melon baller to scoop balled amounts for creating ghosts, bats, ghouls and goblins.

(Note: The ganache may also be used as a cakes, cupcakes, pound cakes, or ice cream icing topper. It can be spread onto desserts, or piped with piping tips.)



Ghosts:

Roll ganache ball in white coconut shavings until covered. Place chocolate sprinkles for eyes and mouth.

Bats:

Roll ganache ball in crushed Oreo cookie crumbles, use larger broken cookie pieces for wings, fruit pieces or candies for eyes.

Ghouls & Goblins:

Roll ganache ball in chocolate sprinkles (or whichever color you desire), place red hots for eyes, broken Oreo pieces for ears.

Pumpkin:

Use food coloring to dye coconut shavings orange (and some green for stem), roll ganache ball in colored shavings and top with green pieces.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter