Halloween under the sea: Florida Aquarium offers trick-or-treating alternative

article

If trick or treating in the neighborhood isn't feeling that safe this Halloween, the Florida Aquarium is offering a spooky alternative.

"’Guppyween Lite’ is a fun Halloween experience where you can have a fun and socially distant and safe Halloween with us," shared Meghan Fellner, the digital communications manager of the Florida Aquarium.

Costumed kids can celebrate ‘Guppyween Lite’ with their underwater friends at the Florida Aquarium.

There are scary sharks, decorated sea dragons, slippery stingrays, growling gators and other watery wonders at the Florida Aquarium.

"Our animals love to interact with different pumpkins and different Halloween activities," said Fellner. "During Halloween, we tend to give them a lot of really cool Halloween enrichment."

Advertisement

That means seeing the animals playing with and/or eating their own treats.

"Our alligators love to play with the pumpkins," Fellner explained. "Our sea turtle, Sheldon, actually takes pretty big bites out of pumpkins which is super cool."

Children who show up in costume will get free admission on Halloween plus a special goodie bag of treats.

‘Guppyween Lite’ runs from 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Costumes must be family-friendly and reservations are required. Reservations to visit the Florida Aquarium can be made here.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13: