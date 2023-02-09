Expand / Collapse search

Handmade Valentine’s Day cards for children: Step-by-step instructions

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 13 News
Make Valentine's Day cards with your kids. article

Make Valentine's Day cards with your kids. 

TAMPA, Fla. - Help your child make special homemade Valentine’s Day cards.

Cotton ball-stamped heart Valentine’s Day card

Supplies

  • White cardstock
  • Masking tape
  • Paint (Valentine’s Day colors)
  • Cotton balls
  • Scissors
  • Clothespin
  • Paper plate

Directions:

  1. Take a piece of cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside.
  2. Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock and then cut. Make sure it’s small enough to fit on your card. Next, tape the heart in the center of the card.
  3. Pour your pain on the paper plate.
  4. Stick on cotton call on the end of the clothespin. Dip the clothespin/cotton combo into a paint color. Stamp the paint around the heart on the card.
  5. Remove the heart from the card and allow it to dry. Your child can write a special Valentin’s Day message inside the card for a family member, teacher or friend.

Marble heart painting Valentine’s Day card

Supplies:

  • White cardstock (2)
  • Paint (Valentine’s Day colors)
  • Marbles
  • Recycled box, plastic bin or tray
  • Scissors
  • Glue stick or foam adhesive circles
  • Masking tape

Directions:

  1. Take a piece of white cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside.
  2. Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock then cut. Make sure it’s small enough to fit on your card and then tape the heart inside your container.
  3. Add a few drops of different color paint inside the container with the heart.
  4. Let your child drop a few marbles inside the container. Tilt the container to move the marbles around to paint the heart.
  5. Once your child is finished, carefully remove the heart and then set it aside to dry.
  6. Finally, use glue or foam adhesive circles (add dimensions) to secure the heart to the card. Your child can write a special Valentine’s Day message inside the card for a family member, teacher, or friend.