Handmade Valentine’s Day cards for children: Step-by-step instructions
Help your child make special homemade Valentine's Day cards.
Cotton ball-stamped heart Valentine’s Day card
Supplies
- White cardstock
- Masking tape
- Paint (Valentine’s Day colors)
- Cotton balls
- Scissors
- Clothespin
- Paper plate
Directions:
- Take a piece of cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside.
- Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock and then cut. Make sure it’s small enough to fit on your card. Next, tape the heart in the center of the card.
- Pour your pain on the paper plate.
- Stick on cotton call on the end of the clothespin. Dip the clothespin/cotton combo into a paint color. Stamp the paint around the heart on the card.
- Remove the heart from the card and allow it to dry. Your child can write a special Valentin’s Day message inside the card for a family member, teacher or friend.
Marble heart painting Valentine’s Day card
Supplies:
- White cardstock (2)
- Paint (Valentine’s Day colors)
- Marbles
- Recycled box, plastic bin or tray
- Scissors
- Glue stick or foam adhesive circles
- Masking tape
Directions:
- Take a piece of white cardstock and fold it in half to make your card. Set it aside.
- Draw a heart on another piece of white cardstock then cut. Make sure it’s small enough to fit on your card and then tape the heart inside your container.
- Add a few drops of different color paint inside the container with the heart.
- Let your child drop a few marbles inside the container. Tilt the container to move the marbles around to paint the heart.
- Once your child is finished, carefully remove the heart and then set it aside to dry.
- Finally, use glue or foam adhesive circles (add dimensions) to secure the heart to the card. Your child can write a special Valentine’s Day message inside the card for a family member, teacher, or friend.