HARIBO breaks Guinness World Record for largest gummy mosaic: 'Remarkable'

HARIBO had a sweet start to 2024 by breaking a gummy-related world record.

The German candy company announced on Friday that it has broken the Guinness World Record for the world's largest jelly/gummy mosaic.

The mosaic, which features over 150,000 individual gummy bears, measures 353.1 square feet and took 300 people to build.

The gigantic gummy art was made at University of Wisconsin at Parkside in Kenosha County. The county is also the location of Haribo's first American manufacturing facility.

"The artwork took four hours to complete and used custom acrylic 12"x12" trays inlaid with the printed design that participants followed like paint-by-numbers using HARIBO gummies," Haribo explained in a statement.

"This activity not only brought out the creative side of the participants but served as an interactive and fun experience that showcased HARIBO's mission to inspire childlike happiness through its gummi treats," the company continued.

HARIBO is also encouraging fans to post pictures of their own gummy art on social media using the hashtag #HOWiHARIBO for a chance to win $5,000 in cash and a gift pack.

"HARIBO has inspired moments of childlike happiness for consumers for over 100 years, whether they're eating, sharing or - in many cases - playing with our tasty, fun, and colorful gummies," HARIBO of America's Vice President of Marketing Seth Klugherz said in a statement. "We've seen countless ways our consumers have felt like kids again while playing with our over 25 varieties of HARIBO treats like Goldbears, Starmix and Twin Snakes, and it inspired us to create our own remarkable version of gummi art."

"We hope this larger-than-life mosaic brings smiles to our fans' faces and encourages them to continue to show us their creativity through the #HOWiHARIBO contest in 2024," he added.

