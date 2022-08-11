Harmony Montgomery: 'Significant' update expected in search for missing girl, reports say

A "significant" update is expected on the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, a New Hampshire girl who went missing in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until the end of 2021, according to multiple local media reports.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and local Manchester Police Department are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. ET, FOX 25 Boston reported.

In June, investigators searched an apartment building in the city of Manchester, where Montgomery’s father and stepmother once lived. They removed a refrigerator and other items, but additional details were not released.

A refrigerator was taken out of an apartment on Union Street, and wrapped up and then placed on a truck in Manchester, NH on June 14, 2022.

Harmony Montgomery: Case timeline and related arrests

Harmony Montgomery, who vanished sometime in late November or early December 2019, was not reported missing until late 2021, according to police.

Montgomery's father, Adam Montgomery, reportedly had sole custody of the girl since February 2019. Adam Montgomery has been indicted on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He’s also accused of unrelated firearms theft charges and pleaded not guilty.

Her stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, has also been arrested on perjury charges that accuse her of lying to a grand jury about when and where she was at work during the window of time that Harmony Montgomery was last seen. Earlier this year, Kayla Montgomery was also charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that Harmony Montgomery was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She pleaded not guilty and was released on bail in May.

Authorities in New Hampshire said they first became aware of the case when they received a call from the girl’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, in November 2021. Sorey lives in Massachusetts and had been trying to locate her daughter for months, but said she had been blocked by her ex-husband from contacting the girl.

Sorey had to surrender Harmony to the state in the summer of 2018. After that, Adam Montgomery secured sole custody in February 2019 and moved her to New Hampshire, FOX News reported.

Authorities determined Harmony was last seen by police at a home in Manchester in October 2019. Police responded to a service call there and had no reason to return to the address afterward.

Sorey originally told officers in November 2021 that she hadn’t seen her daughter in over six months. She then clarified that it had actually been since Easter 2019, when she video chatted with the father and Harmony, according to a police affidavit.

In December 2021, police made contact with Adam Montgomery and other family members to speak about Harmony. An affidavit said police told the father that Harmony "had not been physically observed in over two years and that we had concern for whether or not she was still alive."

In early January 2022, both Adam Montgomery and Kayla Montgomery were arrested, separately, on charges related to her well-being.

Adam was arrested on Jan. 4, on charges that included second-degree assault stemming from conduct against Harmony in 2019, as well as charges of interfering with custody and child endangerment. Police accused him of "purposely violating a duty of care, protection or support" by failing to know where she has been since late 2019 — the last reported sighting of Harmony.

FOX News reported the 2019 conduct against Harmony involved Adam Montgomery allegedly punching his daughter, who is visually impaired and blind in one eye, in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

In a December 2021 interview with police, Harmony's great uncle told officers he saw her with a black eye in July 2019. He said Montgomery told him Adam Montgomery hit her after he had seen Harmony holding her hand over her younger brother’s mouth to stop him from crying, according to the police documents.

Harmony's great uncle said he notified the state's child protective services.

Police have been actively investigating and searching for the girl, with a reward of nearly $100,000 being offered for information.

