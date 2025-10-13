Hazardous materials incident forces several Tampa residents to evacuate

The Brief Several people have been evacuated from their homes on South Covina Circle in Tampa due to a hazardous materials situation. Tampa Fire Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team and the Tampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad are on scene. It is unclear what caused the hazardous materials situation.



Several homes on South Covina Circle in Tampa were evacuated Monday morning due to what firefighters are calling a hazardous materials situation.

What we know:

Tampa Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on South Covina Circle that was initially reported as a structure fire due to a large amount of smoke in the area.

However, firefighters deemed it a hazardous materials situation.

Tampa Fire Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team and the Tampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad are on scene.

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby homes have been temporarily evacuated while crews work to secure the area.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the hazardous materials situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.