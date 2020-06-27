HCFR: Hernando Beach boat explosion sends 2 teens to hospital

Two teenagers were taken to Tampa General Hospital with serious, non-life-threatening, burn injuries following a boat explosion at the Hernando Beach boat ramp on Saturday.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, they received a 911 call for a boat fire around 8:47 a.m. at the boat ramp located at 4477 Caliente St.

There were reports that there were five family members on board, four of them with burn injuries. HCFR arrived on scene within six minutes and found flames in the rear of the boat and began to triage the four burn victims.

Two victims were flown to Tampa General and two others refused medical treatment or transport according to HCFR.

There was no exposure damage to any other vehicle, boat, or structure. The fire was contained to the family's boat.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to start in the area of the boat's outboard engine.

Advertisement

The fire is currently under investigation.

