HCPD: Woman with knife arrested while trying to enter Haines city school

A woman is facing third-degree felony charges after police say she tried to get into Ridge Community High School’s campus with a knife on Friday morning.

According to the Haines City Police Department, the 33-year-old woman, who was armed with a knife, walked onto school grounds shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police say school administrators saw her trying to enter a locked door at the school.

Ridge’s School Resource Officers Steven Evans and Daniel Hicks quickly arrested the woman.

"Thanks to the quick actions of the personnel at Ridge Community High School and the School Resource Officers, a potential incident was quickly avoided," said Deputy Chief Jay Hopwood. "This is why it is an advantage to having School Resource Officers on campus to safely protect our children from any intended or unintended actions of subjects."

The woman was charged with armed trespassing on school property with a weapon.

An automated telephone call and email were sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the situation and informing them that staff and students were safe, said Jason Geary, a spokesman with Polk County Public Schools.

