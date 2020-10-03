HCSO: 1 dead following shooting at Tampa apartment complex

One person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of the Mar Bella Apartments on the 120000 block of N 15th Street, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the apartments around 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots. According to HCSO, multiple people were seen fighting in the parking lot before the sound of gunshots.

Deputies discovered a man dead in the parking lot. A vehicle, being driven by a Door Dash delivery worker, was hit in the process. The driver was not injured, deputies said.



Deputies are working to interview residents and locate a suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.

"The violence between these individuals put other lives at risk in this apartment community, and we want to make sure we find those who are responsible as quickly as possible," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We need the help of the public. We're asking any residents or passing witnesses who saw something related to this investigation to come forward by calling the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. You can remain anonymous as well by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477)."

