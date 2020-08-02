HCSO: 3 shot during altercation at Tampa gas station

Three people were shot early Sunday morning after an altercation broke out at the Chevron gas station located near E. Sligh Ave. and N 56th Street.

According to deputies, Approximately 250 people were gathered outside the gas station around 4 a.m. when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Three people were shot and taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Deputies said witnesses at the scene were uncooperative as deputies worked to gather information on the shooting.

"There is no question that someone has cellphone video or saw something that could help detectives locate the individuals responsible and take them into custody. We are asking witnesses to come forward," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Anyone with information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200."

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

