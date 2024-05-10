Teen brings stolen gun with ammunition to school: HCSO

article

A student at Davidsen Middle School in Tampa is in some hot water.

On Friday, investigators say school officials were tipped off that 14-year-old Ethan Santana De Jesus had a gun in his backpack. A search of the backpack revealed a 9 mm Glock 45 handgun, 24 round extended magazine, and nine bullets within the magazine.

The gun was reported stolen from a vehicle back in 2021 in the Brandon area, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"There is never an excuse to bring a weapon to school. School is a place where kids should feel safe and protected," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "My message to this teenager is clear: you made a serious mistake. We will hold you accountable. Thankfully, no one was injured, but this could have ended in tragedy had deputies not arrived when they did."

De Jesus has been charged with:

Possession of a firearm on school property

Minor in possession of a firearm

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office commends the students who came forward to prevent a possible tragedy.

