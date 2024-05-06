Winter Haven woman indicted on first-degree murder of Sierra Hernandez

A Winter Haven woman arrested in January, following the death of Sierra Hernandez, has officially been charged with her murder.

Daphne Fernandez, 44, went before a judge on Monday answering to one count of first-degree murder, on top of several other charges.

Every day something reminds Shawn Hernandez and his family of his 20-year-old daughter, Sierra.

"We just went to a funeral this weekend, and it hit hard because a month ago we did the same thing with Sierra," said Hernandez. "It has been rough, but we're making it as best we can."

It's a pain that will never truly heal, though some good news offers a bit of relief.

A grand jury indicted Fernandez last week on two possible theories for Sierra's murder: premeditated murder or felony murder with an accomplice.

Sierra Hernandez's remains were found in the backyard of a Winter Haven home.

Investigators say she owned the home in Winter Haven where Sierra was seen by witnesses tied up and her burned remains were later found in a burn pile in the backyard.

Fernandez also allegedly lied to police when asked about having Sierra's vehicle.

One person who hasn't been charged in Sierra's death is Enrique Martinez, Daphne's alleged boyfriend, and who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd called a prime suspect earlier this year.

Pictured: Daphne Fernandez and Enrique Martinez

Witnesses also place Martinez in Fernandez's home during the time Sierra was seen tied up. Investigators believe Fernandez assisted in concealing Sierra's murder and helping Martinez avoid arrest. He was wanted at the time for first-degree murder in a separate case.

"I believe he's just as guilty as everybody else who's there," said Hernandez. "I was told he'd be charged at a later date. They just want to get all of the evidence that's there."

Hernandez believes justice for Sierra means the death penalty for Fernandez and anyone else involved.

"We've turned to God. We've got baptized. We're seeking peace. We're getting it but slowly. Something we have to live with. Hope everybody suffers and pays like she did. Hate to say it that way, but that's just how I feel."

Fernandez was held in jail on no bond. She has a status conference scheduled for Friday, May 17.

