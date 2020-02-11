HCSO employee arrested for burglarizing home, stealing prescriptions, deputies say

article

A civilian employee with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is accused of breaking into a Brandon home to steal prescription drugs.

Deputies said the victim contacted the agency Monday saying she suspected 36-year-old Christopher Livernois entered her Brandon home numerous times since September, without her consent. They said he allegedly stole oxycodone and morphine pills, and the victim believed the most recent burglary occurred Feb. 6.

When detectives confronted Livernois, they said he confessed to breaking into the woman’s home to steal the medication. They said he knew the woman.

Livernois was a property control specialist at the sheriff’s office Warehouse Supply Section. He has worked with the agency since 2001, officials said.

He was arrested on burglary and grand theft charges. Livernois was suspended without pay.

“It is disheartening to hear of this incident and to see the unfortunate and very real effects that drug addiction can have on someone’s life,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “It is especially upsetting when someone’s poor decisions jeopardize the integrity of the Sheriff’s Office and the thousands of employees who uphold its values every day.”

