HCSO: Homicide investigation underway in Avon Park

Detectives with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide on South Avenue A in Avon Park.

According to the HCSO, the victim is 29-year-old Clayton Van'Derkel.

The investigation is in the early stages and the HCSO said no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be left on the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

