HCSO investigating after body found on side of Thonotosassa road

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found at the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road Saturday morning.

According to investigators, a person who spotted the body on the side of the road called 911 around 6:30 a.m.

"We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but this case does appear to be criminal in nature," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As detectives work to identify the victim, we are urging anyone who has information to please contact us. The more details we have, the faster we can determine what happened."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

