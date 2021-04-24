HCSO investigating after man found dead in Westchase

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after deputies discovered a deceased man in Westchase.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Friday in the area of 9910 Sheldon Road.

According to HCSO, deputies found the man while responding to reports on a person down. Deputies say the man sustained trauma to his upper body and they believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who was in the area of Sheldon Road near West Linebaugh Avenue on Friday between 2 and 3:30 p.m. and saw anything suspicious is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

