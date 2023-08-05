HCSO investigating Brandon Town Center Mall shooting

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Brandon Town Center Mall at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputies say that the mall is secure and this is not an active shooter situation.

READ: Two teenagers injured in Highlands County shooting, police say

According to authorities, this was an isolated incident involving one individual.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The mall has reopened.