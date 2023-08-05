Two teenagers injured in Highlands County shooting, police say

article

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Leisure Lakes area of Lake Placid that left two people injured on Saturday morning.

Detectives say that between 100 and 150 people were gathered at a party spot in the woods when shots were fired into the crowd at 1:30 a.m.

According to authorities, a 19-year-old female from Sebring and a 16-year-old male from Okeechobee were struck by bullets and airlifted to a trauma center.

Detectives say that both victims are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 863-402-7200 option 1 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.