Two teenagers injured in Highlands County shooting, police say
LAKE PLACID, Fla. - The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Leisure Lakes area of Lake Placid that left two people injured on Saturday morning.
Detectives say that between 100 and 150 people were gathered at a party spot in the woods when shots were fired into the crowd at 1:30 a.m.
According to authorities, a 19-year-old female from Sebring and a 16-year-old male from Okeechobee were struck by bullets and airlifted to a trauma center.
Detectives say that both victims are in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 863-402-7200 option 1 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.