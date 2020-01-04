HCSO: Man arrested for child porn; may be more victims

article

Zachrey Stephen Steiner, 29, is accused of uploading pornography featuring his ex-girlfriends (all minors) without their knowledge, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Steiner is behind bars in Hillsborough County awaiting transport to Highlands County on 22 counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote (enhanced), which is a first-degree felony, and 22 counts of transmission of child pornography, which is a third-degree felony.

The HCSO said those charges are just for one victim, although detectives know of at least two more victims from Highlands County and believe there are more.

Anyone who has information, especially anyone else who was in a relationship with Steiner, is asked to call 863-402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

