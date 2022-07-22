HCSO: Man shot and killed outside Tampa apartment complex

article

A man is dead after a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex Friday afternoon, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Deputies are now searching for the suspects who drove off from the scene at IQ Apartments on Bruce B Downs Boulevard. Officials have not said how many suspects were involved.

Hillsborough County deputies received a report of a man shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to HCSO officials.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, deputies said.

Investigators said it is possible that the victim knew the suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.