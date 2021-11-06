HCSO: Man struck by object after deputy fires at charging dog

A Tampa man suffered a non-life-threatening injury after a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy fired several shots toward a dog while responding to a disturbance call, according to HCSO.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Friday at a home in the 6000 block of S 15th.

According to HCSO, when two deputies arrived at the home, nobody answered the door, so one deputy went to check a shed on the property while the other waited at the front door.

Deputies say when a man eventually opened the front door, a dog charged toward the deputy investigating the shed. While backing away from the dog, the deputy slipped and fell and fired two shots toward the animal, according to HCSO. The deputy says she tried to get the dog to go back toward the house, but it charged at her again and she fired two more shots at it

HCSO says neither the dog, nor the deputies were injured during the event, but something did ricochet off the ground and strike the man who answered the front door. Deputies say at this time, it is not clear what hit the man, but he did suffer a small laceration to the face. He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident is under investigation.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

