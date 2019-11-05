HCSO: Mother ran over child she didn't know was outside

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the home, which is down a narrow road.

HCSO said the 2-year-old boy’s mother was driving a Chevy SUV that she said was exhibiting transmission issues earlier. The child’s grandmother was in the passenger seat.

Meanwhile, the boy was inside the home nearby, at the end of the road.

The boy’s mother said the SUV began to stall so she drove forward, reversed, and then drove forward again in an effort to keep the motor running.

The mother and grandmother said they saw their dog running around outside and realized it had gotten out of the house. That’s when they saw the child had gotten out, too.

He was on the ground in front of the SUV, deputies said.

The boy was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

HCSO said the investigation is ongoing, but it appears the boy’s death was an accident.